People Are Obsessively Watching Contagion In Wake Of The Coronavirus

So, why exactly are people reaching back into the archives to stream the movie? It’s likely because the coronavirus that we’re hearing about sounds scarily similar to the fictional MEV-1 that the experts in Contagion were battling. In the film, MEV-1 has the genetic material of pig and bat viruses are transmitted to Paltrow’s character after she shakes hands with a chef who touched a pig infected with the disease. In real life, the coronavirus has been traced to a group of people who visited a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Additionally, the fictional MEV-1 and the coronavirus share similar symptoms; warning signs of the illnesses include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.