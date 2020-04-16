Here’s how to properly pull off a swing: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place the kettlebell in front of you. Hinge at the hips and reach for the kettlebell with both hands. Tilt the kettlebell slightly towards you with arms straight. Hike the kettlebell back between your legs and explode through the hips to standing, locking your knees and engaging your glutes at the top of your swing (your arms should go no higher than your shoulders). Inhale to hike the kettlebell back between your legs by hinging at the hips.