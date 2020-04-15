What A Gym Owner Wants You To Know Before Your Next Free Workout

Now, we're trying to implement some online drop-in classes through Zoom. The prices for that are anywhere from $5 to $10 for a drop-in, whereas when our doors are open, a drop-in is typically $35 a class. We do understand that the quality is not the same as if you were inside the studio and getting that one-on-one experience with a coach. And the margins are small. We pay an instructor $50 a class and we're charging $5 for a drop-in and maybe getting 25 people max for a virtual class. Everyone in the fitness community is trying to do what they can, and this is what we can do right now. What other choice do we have? Offering these free classes is the only way to stay relevant. If you don't, how do you stay connected to your community and let people know that you're still in business?