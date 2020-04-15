What A Gym Owner Wants You To Know Before Your Next Free Workout

View this post on Instagram
We’re taking action. As small business owners, we expect there to be challenges, and moments that we will be required to demonstrate our resilience and our ability to overcome adversity. But as we have had to shut down to protect the health and safety of our communities, we have been left to face the largest threat to our businesses to date. We’ve sacrificed everything from sleep and relationships to missing out on life moments like birthdays and family holidays and like most, have used all of our life’s savings and taken on enormous amounts of debut to see the realization of our businesses. As it stands today, we will not be able to survive this pandemic, forcing the shut down of thousands of small health and wellness businesses. Despite this concern, our industry continues to show its strength by prioritizing the health of Canadians in moving quickly to the online space to provide this necessary service. We are uniting to demand relief for our industry, which we built to be the social, emotional, and physical backbone for so many Canadians. A united voice will be instrumental in weathering this crisis together. Join us as we fight to save the health and wellness industry. Show your support by clicking the link in my bio. . . . . . #COVID19 #savehealthandwellness #coalition
