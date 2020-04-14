Justin Trudeau Is Also Confused About Stay-Home Rules When It Comes To Cottages

Yes. Possibly a lot of people, and here’s why. It’s important that our leaders follow the rules because it’s the right thing to do. But it’s also a matter of public safety that goes beyond any one cottage jaunt. Trudeau’s weekend escape isn’t just bad optics (though certainly it’s that), it’s an invitation to anyone else who feels like they have their reasons for doing the thing that our government is asking everyone not to do. Enforcement can only go so far, which is why literally every elected official in this country is calling on us to do the right thing when no one is watching. We’re all in this together means all of us. Even — and really, especially — the PM.