Justin Trudeau Is Also Confused About Stay-Home Rules When It Comes To Cottages

What's all the fuss over Trudeau's Easter weekend about?
View this post on Instagram
Hello dear friends! Justin, the kids, and I wanted to take a quick moment to send you all our love and best wishes this long weekend. Even though families across the country are having to get a little creative and celebrate a bit differently this year, we’re all in this together. So whether you’re able to be with your loved ones or you’re staying connected from afar, we’re thinking of you and keeping you in our hearts… from our family to yours, happy Easter! 🐰💝 Bon dimanche tout le monde! Justin, les enfants et moi voulons prendre quelques instants pour vous souhaiter nos meilleurs vœux en ce long week-end. Même si on doit tous faire preuve de créativité pour célébrer un peu différemment cette année, on est tous dans le même bateau. Si vous êtes avec vos proches ou si vous gardez le contact à distance, on pense à vous et vous êtes dans nos cœurs. Joyeuses Pâques!