No More Arrests? What The Latest Ruling Means For Fairy Creek Protestors

While trees help combat climate change , they are also affected by it. Lertzman, who recently co-authored a paper on the impact of climate change on the Pacific coastal rainforest , says changes in temperature and rainfall, for example, are tied to things like fires. “We're seeing [tree] declines. There's a lot of mortality of western redcedar on the south coast — which is one of the iconic species of the coastal temperate rainforest and critically important for First Nations cultural purposes. It’s also a key part of the ecosystem,” he says. The ripple effect of this can’t be ignored. Once our old-growth forests are gone, it will take hundreds of years to “replace” them. And, even when trees do grow back, the biodiversity that existed within the original forest may be lost.