“I Didn’t Run Because I’m A Woman.*” Calgary’s New Mayor On Her Historic Win

I’ve got my kid, my husband, and my mom living in the house with me, but they’re not the ones I go to with the pain because it will hurt them the way it hurt me. It’s usually a good friend of mine named Janelle. We met quite randomly about ten years ago when I was working in city building. She knows when I want support, but she’s not afraid to tell me how it is. Sometimes people in positions of power surround themselves with folks who tell them they’re always right. Janelle is not afraid to say “that’s a terrible idea.” Or like, “I understand the point you’re trying to make, but I don’t know that it’s coming through…”