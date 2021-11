“I Didn’t Run Because I’m A Woman.*” Calgary’s New Mayor On Her Historic Win

Well what was interesting is how much people were discounting youth in this election. They were talking about how my competitors had a distinct advantage because they were able to attract a more senior population — that those were the people who would head to the polls and the so-called “kids” would never show up to vote. I knew that wasn’t true. I heard the conviction in the voices of the young people that I spoke with. With young women in particular, they cared about everything from child care to equal opportunity to period products being available publicly . They showed a lot of compassion for people in positions of vulnerability; they showed a lot of passion for climate. And then they cared a lot about representation: There was a sense that it was beyond time that they saw themselves reflected in government.