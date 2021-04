Can The Liberals Really Make $10-A-Day Child Care Happen?

In Canada, Quebec is the only outlier when it comes to child care. The province covers a majority of child care via subsidized spots , which means most people pay around $8.35 a day . (The daily cost of non-subsidized daycares can be between $35 and $60 a day.) In the province, women’s participation in the workforce during the pandemic only fell by 0.5%, as opposed to 1.3 % in the rest of Canada, something Dawn Desjardins , vice-president and deputy chief economist at RBC and economist Carrie Freestone, correlates to affordable child care. “More affordable spaces meant women in Quebec were able to stay engaged,” says Desjardin, the co-author of a March study by RBC on women in work. In the same year, 75% of children between the ages of zero and five in Quebec were in early learning or child-care arrangements compared to 44% in Ontario. “We have seen evidence from the Quebec model that an affordable child-care model can be successful at boosting women’s participation [in the workforce]," she adds.