If you’re an eyeliner novice, it’s probably not the best idea to opt for gel pots, which is what you'll see most professional makeup artists and beauty bloggers using. For pots, you’ll need an angled brush and things can get quite fiddly. Instead, opt for an eyeliner pen. Make sure the nib strikes the right balance between firm and flexible, so that you can draw a straight line, but also fill in the space with ease. R29 recommends benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Liquid Eyeliner, £18.50 Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er Liquid Eyeliner, £23 and Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner, £16 . The staying power of all three is brilliant, so your flick won’t fade to a disappointing shade of grey throughout the day.