A lot of people make the mistake of applying mascara first, but the nib of your eyeliner pen could get caught in your mascara'ed lashes resulting in a jagged line. You’ll also probably end up with mascara flakes all down your cheeks. Instead, keep your lashes bare and avoid curling them until the eyeliner has dried completely. You might also want to leave your lids free of foundation or concealer to minimise slipping or colour fade.