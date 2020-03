Running Outside During Coronavirus? Here Are Tips To Stay Safe

There are a lot of things to take into consideration during the coronavirus pandemic , like if and how you might be putting yourself and others at risk doing everyday tasks. With emergency warnings in place and non-essential businesses closing due to federal and local regulations, many questions remain unanswered. For example: can you still order packages safely ? Or, how much food should you be storing in your home to prepare for the inevitable New Normal we are all facing. Now, as gyms and workout classes close and many are forced to get their physical activity via in-home livestreams or outdoor runs, the question is, how safe is it to run outside?