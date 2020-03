According to both state-wide and nation-wide announcements, essential businesses will remain open in most states as lawmakers around the U.S. figure out their next move regarding the coronavirus. Certain rules will be in place for the few non-essential businesses that will remain open , notably restaurants and stores in New York and Philadelphia. Food and drinks will be take-out and delivery only for both cities. Stores will also remain open in New York City, but will have a curfew of 8 p.m. Store owners also have the option of choosing to temporarily close down on their own.