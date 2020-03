Here’s Where You Can (Still) Buy Hand Sanitizer Online (For Now)

Well, if you’re wondering where you actually can still buy hand sanitizer online, you’re not alone. While many options are sold out on Amazon Prime and other major retailers, if you do a lot of digging (most of which we’ve done for you already!), you can still add a bottle or two to cart if you move quickly. If you’re lucky enough to live near a store like Target or Walmart , you may also be able to buy online and pick up in store, pending stock. That said, many places may only have bulk or office-sized options in stock, so if you absolutely need a rinse-free formula, you may end up paying, well, more than $5 for it. Here are some places to consider.