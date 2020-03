These Emergency Kits Are Curated To Expect The Unexpected

We won't dance around it: the current state of everything from the environment to politics and public health is overwhelming . But, it's during unprecedented times like these when looking for even the smallest ways to be more vigilant in our own lives is most grounding. While the concept of a Coronavirus emergency kit may seem, alarmist, it actually has quite the opposite intention — and we spoke to two brands currently working to make these curated preventative-supply collections less panicky and more common practice in equipping us for the unexpected.