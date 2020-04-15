Yes, You Still Need To Wear Sunscreen In Quarantine — Here Are 13 Of Our Current Faves

It’s fair to say that this spring isn’t going quite how we envisioned it. Suddenly, our roommates (or our pets) are our co-workers. Our Zoom apps are our social lives. Our sweatpants, our workwear. But one thing that remains constant is the sun’s strong rays — and our need for sunscreen to guard against them.
Harmful UV radiation is still present when you go out for that socially-distanced bit of fresh air, and skin-aging UVA rays have no trouble penetrating your home’s windows. Plus, now that we’re glued to our screens (even more), the research around the skin-aging effects of blue light feels pretty real.
Health Canada recommends applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen (that means it protects against both types of cancer-causing rays: UVB (the ones that leave you sunburned) and UVA (the deeper-penetrating ones that age our skin) with at least SPF 30 every day. Beyond that, you have tons of options: Gel, cream, or solid, even? Mineral or chemical filters? A sweet scent or glow-boosting shimmer? Here, we’ve rounded up the best sunscreens for every need, so you can salvage at least one part of your pre-quarantine beauty routine.
Harmful UV radiation is still present when you go out for that socially-distanced bit of fresh air, and skin-aging UVA rays have no trouble penetrating your home’s windows. Plus, now that we’re glued to our screens (even more), the research around the skin-aging effects of blue light feels pretty real.
Health Canada recommends applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen (that means it protects against both types of cancer-causing rays: UVB (the ones that leave you sunburned) and UVA (the deeper-penetrating ones that age our skin) with at least SPF 30 every day. Beyond that, you have tons of options: Gel, cream, or solid, even? Mineral or chemical filters? A sweet scent or glow-boosting shimmer? Here, we’ve rounded up the best sunscreens for every need, so you can salvage at least one part of your pre-quarantine beauty routine.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.