Much like other beauty arenas, oral care is poised to be bigger than ever in 2021. Everything from electric toothbrushes to floss and whitening treatments is getting the trendy-DTC upgrade. Crest Whitestrips are no longer the only players in the at-home glow-up game — you can choose from serums, pens, gels, and straight-outta-Xenon LED-light gadgets. But, as for what actually works? We enlisted the help of R29's Shopping team and other editors to find out.
We compiled a to-test list of the most popular teeth-whitening products on the market. What made the cut: a mix of accessible drugstore buys (like charcoal toothpaste) and more premium specialty purchases (like $50 whitening strips). We then selected a group of testers with various levels of whitening experience, ranging from newbie to savant, and set them up to trial their respective treatment for three weeks. Ahead, behold the before-and-after results of everything from classic Crest Whitestrips to coconut oil-pulling and even a bottle of mouthwash that all claim to brighten your pearly whites.
