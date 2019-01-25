7 Electric Toothbrushes That Do All The Work For You

Buying an electric toothbrush is a little like buying a car. Well, it's a lot less pressure given that you're spending $250 max, don't have a greasy salesman breathing down your neck, and it isn't a machine that could kill you — but still, the gist is the same. You have to think hard about all the kinds of features you really want and need. Do you want a built-in timer? Do you care about a long battery life? How many different brush heads do you prefer? Would you care if it's loud? Are you the kind of person who's actually going to remember to charge it?
All of these questions can be a lot — especially for someone who's been using a medium-soft plastic brush for as long as they can remember. But as several studies have shown, the use of an electric toothbrush over a manual brush has serious benefits, including dramatically reducing plaque and gingivitis after just three months. "The first thing people need to understand is that with electric toothbrushes in general, the fact that you're buying one is a step up," Los Angeles-based cosmetic dentist Jon Marashi, DDS, says. "It's better to use for pretty much every area of your mouth."
With that in mind, we rounded up the best electric toothbrushes to fit your needs and make your morning routine a bit more exciting, ahead.
