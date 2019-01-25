7 Electric Toothbrushes That Do All The Work For You

Buying an electric toothbrush is a little like buying a car. Well, it's a lot less pressure given that you're spending $250 max, don't have a greasy salesman breathing down your neck, and it isn't a machine that could kill you — but still, the gist is the same. You have to think hard about all the kinds of features you really want and need. Do you want a built-in timer? Do you care about a long battery life? How many different brush heads do you prefer? Would you care if it's loud? Are you the kind of person who's actually going to remember to charge it?