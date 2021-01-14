5 Face Mask Trends For A Safe & Stylish 2021

Now that we’re creeping closer to the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, it may be a good time to retire some of those cloth face masks you purchased last spring. Experts recommend replacing reusable masks every six to 12 months, especially if you’ve been washing them after each use.
Masks have become an essential part of our everyday wardrobes, and it looks like they will be for quite some time. And whether you’re looking to replenish your supply of reusable three-layer masks, or are simply ready to add a cute, novel accessory to your daily routine, there are lots of fashionable new designs to choose from these days (including cute face mask chains!). From cozy, extra-warm designs to fancy masks with fashionable details to pretty floral styles with extra-long ties, here are five stylish mask trends that you’ll be seeing everywhere in 2021.
