5 Face Mask Trends For A Safe & Stylish 2021

Masks have become an essential part of our everyday wardrobes, and it looks like they will be for quite some time . And whether you’re looking to replenish your supply of reusable three-layer masks , or are simply ready to add a cute, novel accessory to your daily routine, there are lots of fashionable new designs to choose from these days (including cute face mask chains!). From cozy, extra-warm designs to fancy masks with fashionable details to pretty floral styles with extra-long ties, here are five stylish mask trends that you’ll be seeing everywhere in 2021.