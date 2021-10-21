R29 Readers’ Favourite Vibrators Are Basically Free (But Not For Long)

There are sales, then there are sales. We're talking about a whopping up to 85% off reader favourite vibrators. Hurry over to Ella Paradis — a go-to online destination for sex toys — to get deep discounts on their Better Love Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend, Better Touch Vibe and Pixie Wand Massager. For regular-price items that aren't already marked down, use the code FALL to get up to 60% off sitewide.
Advertisement
Whether you're new to sex toys or a seasoned pro searching for a great suction vibrator, Better Love has got you covered. The brand is well-known for its accessibly-priced sex toys that still pack a pleasurable punch. If you haven't tried the brand, there's really no excuse to say no to a new, nearly free vibe (or three). But if you need more reasons to snatch up the 85% off deal, keep on scrolling.
It's worth noting that all prices are in USD. Shipping to Canada is a flat rate of $19.99. Reviews have been edited for spelling and clarity.
Intense orgasms are on the menu with Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend, a 7.5 inches bullet vibrator. There's absolutely no chance of boredom between the sheets with its seven vibration patterns and three speeds. This perfect G-Spot vibrator is also completely waterproof and easy to clean. Price in USD.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 40 reviews
Reviewers say: "We have had this little gem in our toy box for quite a while and is always guaranteed to deliver an orgasm. As my wife always says 'that thing is dangerous.' Good for the Mrs. to play with on her own and a great addition to foreplay. Would recommend every couple keeps one in the drawer." – Mr. Big69, Ella Paradis Reviewer.
If you prefer a more clitoral-focused vibe, then the Better Touch Vibe is the perfect choice for you. This easy-to-use single-button mini vibrator is 100% waterproof, rechargeable, and made from hypoallergenic and non-porous silicone. Price in USD.
Advertisement
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars with 15 reviews
Reviewers say: "I have nerve issues due to spinal cord damage, and also have arthritis that makes it difficult to use some toys without my wrist hurting or causing my hand to go numb... this little baby did ALLLLL the things! It took me a little practice to figure out how I like it situated best (to start out I actually liked it on its side) but once I did, she was the gift that kept on giving! Absolutely worth the price for the discreet design, low noise level and versatility." – Missthinmint, Ella Paradis Reviewer.
With 10 different intense vibrational modes, this 7.5-inch wand is perfect for those looking for an even more pleasurable climax. Completely rechargeable and waterproof, the Pixie Wand is travel-friendly and great for getting those Os in the bath. Price in USD.
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars with 12 reviews
Reviewers say: "This is my favourite toy ever. Soon as I placed it on my clit, I felt my eyes start to roll, my toes curl and I knew it wouldn’t be long before I was dripping like a broken tap! Not only is this great for solo play my partner loves holding this beauty on me while fucking me. He gets great pleasure watching me squirm..." – Freya16, Ella Paradis Reviewer.
This rabbit vibrator is waterproof, rechargeable and its dual motors offer 10-speed modes. This 8-inch vibrator is super quiet and has four insertable inches of soft-touch silicone. Price in USD.
Advertisement
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars with 101 reviews
Reviewers say: "I gotta be honest, I changed my mattress after using Rabbi. That's what I'm calling this toy from now on. It made me squirt ALLOOOOOT especially when I tuned it to number 10, oh boy Rabbi is a beast!" - Lylia, Ella Paradis Reviewer.
The Blowfish clitoral stimulator is a double-sided toy featuring both suction and magic tongue functionality. This toy is compact, has seven different modes and is entirely waterproof. Price in USD.
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 with 49 reviews
Reviewers say: "So I bought this because my favourite toy broke. Well, I get it in the mail and couldn’t wait to test it out. Let me go ahead and say that I am not what you would call a 'squirter,' but boyyyy did this toy have different plans. I tried it out while I was in the car (lol, I know), and I ended up soaking my pants and my car seat. 10/10 recommend ladies." - Faith, Ella Paradis Reviewer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.