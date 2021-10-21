R29 Readers’ Favourite Vibrators Are Basically Free (But Not For Long)

Reviewers say: "I have nerve issues due to spinal cord damage, and also have arthritis that makes it difficult to use some toys without my wrist hurting or causing my hand to go numb... this little baby did ALLLLL the things! It took me a little practice to figure out how I like it situated best (to start out I actually liked it on its side) but once I did, she was the gift that kept on giving! Absolutely worth the price for the discreet design, low noise level and versatility." – Missthinmint, Ella Paradis Reviewer.