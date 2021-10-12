R29 Readers’ Favorite Vibrators Are Basically Free (But Not For Long)

There are sales, then there are sales. We're talking a whopping 90% off our favorite vibrators. Hurry to Ella Paradis, one of our go-to online destinations for all things sex toys, to get the Better Love Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend and the Better Touch Vibe for less than $20. You have until tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. EST to take advantage of this super deal. No promo codes are required, and shipping is free on orders $29.99 or more (a.k.a if you simply can't choose and go with both). Whether you're browsing for a G-spot or Clitoral simulator, Better Love has got you covered. The brand is well-known for its accessibly-priced sex toys that still pack a pleasurable punch. In addition to the deeply discounted vibrators on sale, R29 readers are also fans of the brand's hidden gem Blowfish clitoral stimulator as well as the wildly well-rated Lily Rabbit.
If you haven't tried out the brand, there's really no excuse to say no to a brand new, almost free vibe (or two). But if you need more reasons to snatch up the 90% off deal, keep on scrolling.
Intense orgasms are on the menu with Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend, a 7.5 inches bullet vibrator. There's absolutely no chance of boredom between the sheets with its 7 vibration patterns and 3 speeds. This perfect G-Spot vibrator is also completely waterproof and easy to clean.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 40 reviews
Reviewers say: "This rechargeable bullet is honestly the best toy I have tried. It doesn't take too long to charge and isn't too noisy when in use. I tend to stick to the same program...the most powerful and it has me soaked within minutes. I would definitely recommend this to anyone. If you're looking for a perfect toy then this is the one!" – Elsa, Ella Paradis Reviewer.
If you prefer a more clitoral-focused vibe, then the Better Touch Vibe is the perfect choice for you. This easy-to-use single-button mini vibrator is 100% waterproof, rechargeable, and made from hypoallergenic and non-porous silicone.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars with 15 reviews
Reviewers say: "This little toy is crazy-awesome. I love how it works, there was NO single moment that I got disappointed, from the day I played with it until now. It's also easy to use and clean. [It's] a 5-star toy indeed." – Carla, Ella Paradis Reviewer.
