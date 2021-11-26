If you are like me, a little retail therapy or the possibility of scoring big on items from my clothing wish list sparks Marie Kondo-esque levels of joy. Black Friday is finally here and many online retail hot spots (think Nordstrom, ASOS and Madewell) are dishing out delectable deals all weekend.
You don't have to wait until Boxing Day to score deep discounts on all the cute and stylish goodies the internet has to offer. As your go-to gal for all things plus-size fashion, I've got your back once again on the best places to get Black-Friday deals on size-inclusive clothing. You don't want to miss out on these killer Black-Friday clothing deals ahead.
Best Black Friday Plus-Size Fashion Deals Quick Links
ASOS: Save up to 70%+ off select styles
Berriez: Save 15% off sitewide
Eloquii: Take 50%+ off sitewide with code THANKFUL
Fashion Brand Company: Take 30% off select styles with code 30FINALSALE
Madewell: Take 30% off sitewide with code OHJOY (some exclusions)
ModCloth: Take 40% off sitewide with code FRIDAY40
SHEIN X Flaws Of Couture: Save 10% off orders $59+
Universal Standard: Save on select styles
WRAY: Save up to 70% off select styles
Deal: Up to 70% off over 2,500 plus-size styles
Plus-size folks have always been able to count on ASOS to keep us outfitted in the latest fashions and loudest designs from brands such as ASOS Curve, Brave Soul Plus, Club L Plus and many many more. This checkered printed jacket proves the rule. If it's not exactly what you're looking for, there are over 2,500 other options from ASOS's wide selection of on-trend fashions.
Deal: 15% off sitewide
Berriez is an inclusive retailer that curates its bold, graphic and colourful stock for curves. It sells a selection of indie designers as well as vintage and reworked vintage apparel. Prices in USD.
Deal: 50% off sitewide plus extra $20 off on orders $125+ with code THANKFUL
Who said you have to look cheesy while spreading holiday cheer? With all the silky, sexy clothing and glitzy glam dresses, Eloquii is the place to get festive outfits that are still sexy. For a limited time, save 50% sitewide and shop a selection of $35 dress deals and $25 festive finds. Prices in USD.
Fashion Brand Company
Deal: 30% off select styles with code 30FINALSALE
This fun and flirty fashion brand makes high-quality apparel and clothes that last in an inclusive size range. Shop their bestselling styles at 30% off for Black Friday.
Madewell
Deal: 30% off sitewide with code OHJOY (some exclusions)
Madewell is a go-to for quality denim, but don't forget you can get the coziest sweaters and sweatshirts from the brand as well. Take advantage of its early Black Friday sale to take 30% off the brand's classic staples.
Deal: 40% off sitewide with code FRIDAY40, plus daily deals
This dress and so many more retro-inspired goodies are a whopping 40% off now through Friday. I cannot make this up. If you love to live in the past and want to channel your best '70s inspired life, sprint over to ModCloth's site before everything worth anything sells out.
Deal: 10% off orders $59+
Select items from Canadian designer — and crowned SHEIN X design competition winner — Sasha Ruddock's SHEIN X Flaws of Couture collection is on sale for Black Friday! And until Dec. 2, you can sign in to SHEIN to receive an extra 10% off on orders over $59, 15% off orders above $109 or 20% off orders over $159. You can also shop other brands for savings of up to 85% off.
Deal: Save on select styles
Universal Standard is the ultimate one-stop-shop for elevated basics for literally everyone. So many of their best-selling items are on sale, like this dress that puts an unexpected twist on a classic cut. The deals are hard to sum up but right now you can shop tanks at $33, short-sleeve tees at $37, long-sleeve tees at $47, dresses starting at $59, as well as save on select athleisure and lounge styles, and bundles. Buy any three of their Prism basics and save an extra 15% off at checkout, buy five and save 20%. US also just released an affordable, luxe cashmere collection that's worth checking out too.
Deal: Up to 70% off select styles
This New York-based, fine art-inspired, inclusive clothing brand is celebrating Black Friday with deep discounts on effortlessly chic styles that can carry you through the holiday season with ease. Prices in USD.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.