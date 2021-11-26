These Are The 9 Best Black Friday Deals For Plus-Size Clothes On The Internet

Chichi Offor
If you are like me, a little retail therapy or the possibility of scoring big on items from my clothing wish list sparks Marie Kondo-esque levels of joy. Black Friday is finally here and many online retail hot spots (think Nordstrom, ASOS and Madewell) are dishing out delectable deals all weekend.
You don't have to wait until Boxing Day to score deep discounts on all the cute and stylish goodies the internet has to offer. As your go-to gal for all things plus-size fashion, I've got your back once again on the best places to get Black-Friday deals on size-inclusive clothing. You don't want to miss out on these killer Black-Friday clothing deals ahead.
Best Black Friday Plus-Size Fashion Deals Quick Links

ASOS: Save up to 70%+ off select styles
Berriez: Save 15% off sitewide
Eloquii: Take 50%+ off sitewide with code THANKFUL
Fashion Brand Company: Take 30% off select styles with code 30FINALSALE
Madewell: Take 30% off sitewide with code OHJOY (some exclusions)
ModCloth: Take 40% off sitewide with code FRIDAY40
SHEIN X Flaws Of Couture: Save 10% off orders $59+
Universal Standard: Save on select styles
WRAY: Save up to 70% off select styles
ASOS Plus-Size

Daisy Street Plus
Relaxed Puffer Jacket
C$79.95C$99.93
ASOS
Deal: Up to 70% off over 2,500 plus-size styles

Plus-size folks have always been able to count on ASOS to keep us outfitted in the latest fashions and loudest designs from brands such as ASOS Curve, Brave Soul Plus, Club L Plus and many many more. This checkered printed jacket proves the rule. If it's not exactly what you're looking for, there are over 2,500 other options from ASOS's wide selection of on-trend fashions.
Berriez

shop 4 products
Abacaxi
Ruffle Catsuit
$276.25$325.00
Berriez
Abacaxi
Eyelet Butterfly Tee
$191.25$225.00
Berriez
Tyler McGillivary
Elsa Dress Sand
$276.25$325.00
Berriez
CV x BRZ
Squiggle Dress
$140.25$165.00
Berriez
Deal: 15% off sitewide

Berriez is an inclusive retailer that curates its bold, graphic and colourful stock for curves. It sells a selection of indie designers as well as vintage and reworked vintage apparel. Prices in USD.
Eloquii

shop 4 products
Eloquii
Satin Wide Leg Pant
$42.47$84.95
Eloquii
Eloquii
Metallic Faux Leather Tank
$32.47$64.95
Eloquii
Eloquii
Off The Shoulder Maxi Flare Sleeve Sweater...
$35.00$119.95
Eloquii
Eloquii
Maxi Printed Mesh Dress
$64.97$129.95
Eloquii
Deal: 50% off sitewide plus extra $20 off on orders $125+ with code THANKFUL

Who said you have to look cheesy while spreading holiday cheer? With all the silky, sexy clothing and glitzy glam dresses, Eloquii is the place to get festive outfits that are still sexy. For a limited time, save 50% sitewide and shop a selection of $35 dress deals and $25 festive finds. Prices in USD.
Fashion Brand Company

shop 4 products
Fashion Brand Company
Blue Bikini Bod Unisex T-shirt
$48.30$69.00
Fashion Brand Company
Fashion Brand Company
The Director Jumpsuit
$115.50$165.00
Fashion Brand Company
Fashion Brand Company
The Virgin Mini
$136.50$195.00
Fashion Brand Company
Fashion Brand Company
Striped Thong Leggings
$59.50$85.00
Fashion Brand Company
Deal: 30% off select styles with code 30FINALSALE

This fun and flirty fashion brand makes high-quality apparel and clothes that last in an inclusive size range. Shop their bestselling styles at 30% off for Black Friday.
Madewell

shop 4 products
Madewell
Corduroy Aidy Square-neck Tiered Mini Dress
C$165.95C$237.00
Madewell
Madewell
Corduroy Dumont Quilted Jacket
C$214.35C$306.00
Madewell
Madewell
Slim Emmett Tapered Pants
C$48.41C$152.00
Madewell
Madewell
Balloon Jeans In Corson Wash
C$154.10C$220.00
Madewell
Deal: 30% off sitewide with code OHJOY (some exclusions)

Madewell is a go-to for quality denim, but don't forget you can get the coziest sweaters and sweatshirts from the brand as well. Take advantage of its early Black Friday sale to take 30% off the brand's classic staples.
ModCloth

shop 4 products
ModCloth
Adored In Bordeaux Velvet Tie-neck Dress
C$56.00C$115.00
ModCloth
ModCloth
Drinks By The Fireplace Sweater Coat
C$126.00C$210.00
ModCloth
Bright & Beautiful
Pure Possibility Button-up Blouse
C$49.80C$83.00
ModCloth
ModCloth
Definitively Darling Fit And Flare Dress
C$70.00C$140.00
ModCloth
Deal: 40% off sitewide with code FRIDAY40, plus daily deals

This dress and so many more retro-inspired goodies are a whopping 40% off now through Friday. I cannot make this up. If you love to live in the past and want to channel your best '70s inspired life, sprint over to ModCloth's site before everything worth anything sells out.
SHEIN X Flaws Of Couture

shop 4 products
Shein x Flaws of Couture
Raglan Sleeve Slit Hem Letter Graphic Top
C$24.00
SheIn
Shein x Flaws of Couture
Letter Graphic Contrast Mesh Slim Fit Tee
C$16.00C$19.00
SheIn
Shein x Flaws of Couture
Asymmetrical Neck Single Breasted Dress
C$33.99C$43.00
SheIn
Shein x Flaws of Couture
Colour Block Belted Winter Coat
C$110.99C$139.00
SheIn
Deal: 10% off orders $59+

Select items from Canadian designer — and crowned SHEIN X design competition winner — Sasha Ruddock's SHEIN X Flaws of Couture collection is on sale for Black Friday! And until Dec. 2, you can sign in to SHEIN to receive an extra 10% off on orders over $59, 15% off orders above $109 or 20% off orders over $159. You can also shop other brands for savings of up to 85% off.
Universal Standard

shop 4 products
Universal Standard
Elizabeth Easy Dress
C$59.39C$102.95
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Next-to-naked Bodysuit
C$103.41C$125.95
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Iconic Long Sleeve V-neck Geneva Dress
C$72.75C$171.95
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Misa Jersey Dress
C$59.44C$110.95
Universal Standard
Deal: Save on select styles

Universal Standard is the ultimate one-stop-shop for elevated basics for literally everyone. So many of their best-selling items are on sale, like this dress that puts an unexpected twist on a classic cut. The deals are hard to sum up but right now you can shop tanks at $33, short-sleeve tees at $37, long-sleeve tees at $47, dresses starting at $59, as well as save on select athleisure and lounge styles, and bundles. Buy any three of their Prism basics and save an extra 15% off at checkout, buy five and save 20%. US also just released an affordable, luxe cashmere collection that's worth checking out too.
WRAY

shop 4 products
Wray
Nina Dress
$173.60$248.00
Wray
Wray
Nikki Dress
$85.75$175.00
Wray
Wray
Roberta Puffer
$220.50$315.00
Wray
Wray
Tie Front Jumpsuit
$93.80$268.00
Wray
Deal: Up to 70% off select styles

This New York-based, fine art-inspired, inclusive clothing brand is celebrating Black Friday with deep discounts on effortlessly chic styles that can carry you through the holiday season with ease. Prices in USD.
