I wanted to make sure that I brought pieces that I never really felt like I had or I had access to in my size. With FOC being so inclusive , I just wanted it to really reflect the way that we feel on the inside and how we want to show up. What I learned before working with SHEIN is that being marketable is a big deal when it comes to selling pieces. At the end of the day, companies want to sell. So as much as I wanted to create something dynamic, I also wanted it to be something that I can sell, something that someone can look at it and be like, I can totally see myself wearing that. Sometimes you see things in the fashion world and they’re such a cool concept but you’d never purchase it because where do you wear it? I don't want that to be a thing. I wanted every piece to be something where someone was like: I am so proud that this is available now and I know for sure that I can purchase it, wear it, and really live my best life in it.