SR: It's important for me because we're not getting that from our country. $100,000 is not all you need in order to do something like that, but it's a start. There were many times I just wished that someone would have been like, hey, look, here's $100,000 I would like to put towards your podcast or this or that. It really would have made the difference. It could have made my wins happen when I was 25 instead of 31, if someone had invested in me. Some creators are just not in the same position I’m in. So I want to be able to help people and really invest in the people who are doing it on their own. And all they need is a little bit of cash to really get that ball rolling.