New York Fashion Week Is Back IRL — Here’s All The Best Street Style So Far

Fashion month has officially started in New York City. For the first time since the pandemic started, the fashionable folk have descended on the streets of the Big Apple to parade from show to show in the finest fits. Of course, they’re all carrying the season’s hottest accessory: a vaccination card.
It’s also a moment for the biggest trends of summer and fall to come out to play. After all, it’s still 80 degrees in the city, but our minds are set on the sight of falling leaves and the feel of cozy knit sweaters. But when the summer refuses to relinquish its lingering heat, there’s only one option left: dress accordingly.
Outside the shows, Y2K-inspired low-rise jeans, tube tops, and cut-outs helped attendees battle high temperatures, as did a plethora of mesh dresses, barely-there crop tops, and subversive basics. Still, fall vibes made an appearance in the form of cowboy and rain boots perfect for stomping around the city.
The week is just getting started, but the fashion is already reviving our sweatsuit-clad quarantine selves. Keep an eye out for upcoming looks ahead.