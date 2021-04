19 Spring Outfits That Will Make You Excited To Dress Up Again

Spring has sprung — and no, this isn’t an April Fools joke. If you’ve ventured outside in the last few days, you were likely met with the standard spring fare: sun, showers, and temps above the 50s. This calls for a complete wardrobe switch-up. Gone are the days when puffers, shearling jackets, and layers upon layers of Heattech were necessary for even the briefest of outdoor stints. Welcome warm-weather outfit possibilities with skirt-boots combinations, lightweight outerwear like trenches and quilted jackets , and silk, cotton, and linen frocks. Hell, I wore shorts yesterday … in March… in NYC!