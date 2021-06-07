The One Outfit I Can’t Wait To Wear Out This Summer

We are bored, horny, and ready to re-launch our social lives. Welcome to Hot & Bothered, our guide to safely and stylishly getting out (and getting off) this summer.
June through August is the season to show up and show out, this year especially. We’re in for a one-dose summer, and that’s enough for me to look forward to dressing in ANYTHING but the same sweatpants I’ve been wearing for what seems like forever — from the slinky black slip dress I bought years ago to the vintage crochet halter top I thrifted and barely wore.
Up until now, I had forgotten about the real power clothes have and the joy of dressing. And not just passively putting on my “nice sweatsuit,” but actually wearing and experiencing outfits that genuinely get me excited for what’s next. Whether it’s a scenic walk along the waterfront or running errands, best believe I’ll be feeling myself this season.
I spoke with six others from across Canada about their own style journeys from this past year — what they wore through lockdown and what they're excited to wear and hopefully do in their outfits this summer. (Spoiler alert: The drip is *immaculate*.) From one woman who’s determined to finally wear dresses to another who’s channelling '70s disco fashion, here’s what they said.
