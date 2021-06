9 Sexy Canadian-Made Swimsuits Because Who Needs Clothes Anyway?

We are bored, horny, and ready to re-launch our social lives. Welcome to Hot & Bothered, our guide to safely and stylishly getting out (and getting off) this summer.Depending on where you live in Canada, making summer plans of any sort — including deciding what new clothes to buy — has probably been a challenge, thanks to all of the uncertainty around re-opening plans, travel rules, and even outdoor gathering limits. But if you’re ready to hop on that “one-dose summer” ( thanks, Justin Trudeau ) train, a fresh new swimsuit should be your first stop: one splurge-worthy buy for a season where only outdoor activities are a certainty. Summer in Canada is a short-lived affair, but this year especially, we can look forward to making the most of it with trips to the local pool, lake swims, and park hangouts with friends we have not seen in way too long.There are more stylish, Canadian-designed swimwear labels than ever, whether you’re in the market for a custom-made suit , or something easy and budget-friendly. Many independent swim brands are also locally produced, and there has been a growing focus on inclusive sizing and eco-friendly materials — although there’s still a lot of room for growth in these areas, especially when it comes to more affordable swimwear options.