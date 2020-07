30 Swimsuits To Buy Before Your Next Cottage Long Weekend

What to look out for? The year’s top swimwear trends include low-back one-pieces tie-dye everything , dramatic florals, sleeved tops, and bandeau styles. Of course, eco-friendly suits made out of recycled or environmentally friendly materials are always a good idea, and so is supporting ethically and locally crafted brands (especially ones run by BIPOC designers ).Here are 30 swimwear picks to get you started on your shopping.