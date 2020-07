Before You Plan Your Summer Road Trip, Read This

The message from the feds is that we need to discover “our own backyards,” and at this point you can take that somewhat literally since staying close to home is still the safest bet. Can you travel to another province? Technically, yes. Many provinces have lifted requirements for two-week quarantines upon entry and more extreme measures like the guarded border between Quebec and Ontario have also been cancelled. Should you? Not yet is the stance of provincial public health departments. Ontario, for example, is still “strongly discouraging non-essential trips.” The goal is to reduce the risk of more cases of COVID-19 being brought in from outside their regions, and then leading to further community spread, says Dr. Robyn Lee, an assistant professor in the epidemiology department at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto. And also to support effective tracking and tracing which become more challenging as people travel farther from home.