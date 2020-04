The authorities are advising against this too. And in some cases, taking steps to ensure compliance. In Quebec, for example, the police have set up random checkpoints along the border of Ottawa and Gatineau — a lot of people who live in Ontario want to go to their cottages in Quebec. But, says the Gatineau mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, “ Going to the cottage is not essential ,” and unless they have a good reason for inter-provincial travel (say, one person in a household is sick, so you are going to the cottage to isolate from them), people are getting turned around. The mayor of Muskoka has stopped short of banning cottage owners, but has done everything short of that, imploring GTAers to “stay put,” ie stay home. Meanwhile, some officials are getting creative, like Huron-Kinloss Mayor Mitch Twolan, who ordered the city to turn off the water at hundreds of cottages as a way to keep seasonal residents away.