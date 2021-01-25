The Most Wish-Listed Canadian Airbnbs To Put On Your Travel Bucket list

With provincial stay-at-home orders and curfews in full effect, and international travel still a major no-no, most Canadians are not doing any travelling right now — which is a good thing! But that doesn’t mean that we aren’t daydreaming about our next getaway: pencilling in future vacations, adding new experiences to the bucket list, and bookmarking potential destinations for whenever it becomes safe to travel.
Here are seven amazing rentals to put at the top of your travel list, especially if you’re hoping for a closer-to-home adventure later this year once the vaccine rollout is complete. The most-wishlisted Canadian Airbnb properties right now, these unique spots offer a great escape whether you’re looking to relax in a cottage straight out of Hansel and Gretel or explore a new city with a sunlit loft as your home base — just be sure to plan ahead if possible, since these popular rentals can book up far in advance.
Refinery29 in no way encourages unsafe behaviour. Check PHAC guidelines and local restrictions/rules before making travel decisions.
