The Predictability Of Leaf Peeping Makes It The Ultimate Fall 2020 Activity

In addition to hard numbers, people who regularly inhabit peak leaf peeping areas have already noticed a shift. "My retreat and hideaway from life is up in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and I have never seen traffic and use of the forest as heavily as last weekend, and it wasn't even the big three-day weekend that usually brings people to the White Mountains," Jim Salge, Yankee Magazine 's fall foliage expert tells me. "I think the take-home message, much like most of the pandemic, is that people are discovering new areas and places local to them. It's a lot of people who normally have lots of other traditions and experiences in the fall and for recreation available to them who are taking to the trails in the woods, which is fantastic for fall foliage season."