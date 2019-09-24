Is it really even autumn if you don't capture at least one Instagram-worthy photo among color-changing leaves? We certainly don't think so, and the good news is, there are plenty of spots you can travel to that will guarantee you get the perfect leaf-peeping picture.
Recently, Airbnb released data about its top trending fall destinations. The company revealed that compared to bookings made from September 1 to December 1, 2018, Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada is up 328%. That data combined with the fact that it has some of the best and brightest foliage in Canada makes it a must-visit location for fall. The stats also show that the Carolinas are among the most-coveted spots for the season. Bookings in Anderson, SC near the Blue Ridge Mountains are up 247% from last year and bookings in Pinehurst, NC are up 243%. Those three fall leaf-filled destinations, as well as many others across the country, are ideal locations for a cozy autumn getaway.
Take a look ahead to find Airbnb listings in Regina, Anderson, Pinehurst, and many other top fall destinations. Your leaf pile photoshoot awaits.
