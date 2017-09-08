Aside from apple picking and sipping pumpkin spice lattes, looking for foliage is probably our favorite activity in the fall. There's something about seeing leaves slowly change colors that perfectly embodies the magic of fall.
Central Park has a pretty impressive showing of autumn leaves, but you'll need to venture outside the city to have a proper frolic in a sea of red, gold, and yellow. States are not fooling around when it comes to tracking the changing leaves: States like New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut have gone as far as issuing fall color reports detailing the peak dates and locations to maximize foliage appreciation. We've picked five towns near NYC perfect for a leaf-peeping party. Just remember to pack a picnic.