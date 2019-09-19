If you're a decor rebel at heart, the spike in skull-themed product hunting that happens around this time of year probably incites a major eye roll. The moody decor category has potential that extends far beyond Halloween and can be much more sophisticated than cheap string lights and spooky decorations, making it almost unfair that skulls always get swallowed into the annual madness of Halloween shopping.
But if you're the kind of person that thinks skull-shaped products are only fit for a dark or gothic interior design aesthetic, we're here to encourage you to think again. You can find all kinds of objects, trinkets, and decorating pieces that'll suit your existing living space and will certainly attract a compliment or two. And you don't have to be Halloween-obsessed to enjoy the uniqueness of skull-shaped bookends, serving dishes, candles, and more. To prove it, we've put together a list of chic and interesting pieces that don't require an occasion to be displayed in your home. So don't be afraid to shop something new and add a few of these finds to your cart.
