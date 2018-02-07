We Tried Trader Joe's Latest Internet Sensation: The Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie

Microwave Issues

We popped it into the microwave according to the package's instructions. Six minutes seemed like a long time to microwave an already-baked cookie (even though it was frozen), but we forged ahead, anyway. For a moment our fears were assuaged: a warming fresh-baked aroma filled the air and the hot cookie slices came cleanly out of the packaging. That's when I took my first bite. Have you ever microwaved a bagel? A piece of pizza? Or even just a cookie, for that matter? If you haven't, this is probably a reminder to avoid doing that at all costs. Reheating already baked goods in the microwave results in a texture that can only be described as warm rubber for the first few minutes, until it becomes extremely hard in texture. Seriously, about 10 minutes later, I wasn't able to bite into a slice anymore because the pieces had become rock solid.