Trader Joe's Has A New Dessert Mash-Up — & Here Are 5 Ways To Eat It

Trader Joe's is known for tuning up our favorite dessert classics with creative twists — and the most recent sweet to debut has us buzzing, literally: Sumatra Coffee Brownies. The brownies are made by adding ground Sumatra coffee beans and extract to the batter for a caffeinated one-two punch. TJ's already sells its popular Sumatra roast in whole bean form, but as far as coffee-brownies go, until now we've only seen an ice cream sandwich situation. This latest product mash-up is bridging the gap between breakfast and dessert, but only for a limited time. At $2.99 a bag and an with an in-store expiration date, we already have major plans lined up for exactly how we're going to enjoy them.
Sumatra's dark, bold, and bittersweet cocoa flavors lends itself as an ideal match for a chocolatey and fudgey brownie counterpart — so with these tasting notes top of mind, here are the five next level ways to enjoy this treat as a double coffee dose (morning, noon, and night):
1. Crumbled On Top Of Ice Cream
Go the classic brownie sundae route: heat a square slightly in the microwave and serve it crumbled atop a scoop (or two).
2. Served Á La Affogato
Get even fancier and go affogato by pouring an accompanying espresso shot on top of your ice cream scoops and serving finishing off with a brownie square topper.
3. Ice Cream Sandwich-Style
We've tasted the brownie crisp coffee ice cream sandwiches from TJ's, and now it's time to make our own double dose version (Sumatra-style).
4. Dunked In A Cup Of Hot Joe
Brew up a hot cup maybe even Sumatra roast and dunk a brownie in for a sweet double dose of morning java.
5. With A Cold Glass Of Flavored Nut Milk
Skip the standard brownie with a glass of milk combo and opt for munching your Sumatra square with a cold glass of flavored nut milk instead — in addition to chocolate and vanilla, many brands also offer up coffee flavors so you for maximum caffeination.
