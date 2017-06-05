Trader Joe' New Ice Cream Dessert Is A Brownie Lover's Dream

Anyone who likes the crunchy brownies that come from the edge of the brownie pan — a controversial preference, but one that we respect — should by now be well aware of Trader Joe’s Brownie Crisps. The snack is halfway between a brownie and a cookie and is both vegan and gluten free. The product’s description on the Trader Joe’s website explains that a Brownie Crisp “tastes like a brownie and crunches like a cookie,” and it has been a favorite for crispy brownie lovers, vegans, and those gluten free folks since being introduced in 2015. Now, the grocery chain has made the treat even better by adding ice cream and making Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches.
The Instagram account candyhunting recently posted a photo of a box of the new Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches, and they pretty enticing. The dessert features two of TJ's famous Brownie Crisps with a heaping scoop of coffee-flavored ice cream in the middle. According to the photo, each box comes with four sandwiches.
This is the first we've heard of the new frozen dessert, and since it has yet to be posted about on TJ's official website, we're unsure what kind of coffee ice cream comes between the Brownie Crisps. Since Brownie Crisps are vegan, we wondered if the ice cream was made with coconut milk or almond milk. It wouldn't be all that surprising since vegan ice cream seems to be having a moment right now, but we haven't received any confirmation yet.
Based on a few comments left on the candyhunting photo, these Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches have not landed at every Trader Joe's location quite yet. One commenter wrote, "I was just there yesterday why didn't they have these #sojealous." If you're in the same boat and don't spot the dessert on your next trip to TJ's, you could try picking up a bag of Brownie Crisps and a pint of coffee ice cream to make them yourself at home. Hopefully, though, all the brownie lovers out there won't have to wait much longer.
