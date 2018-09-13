Most Halloween-themed movie scenes have one major element in common. Besides Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman casting love spells, or Bette Midler and SJP sweeping about in velvet period gowns, no stylish fright-night setting is complete without the right lighting — a.k.a. tastefully glowing open flames.
Transforming your apartment into a haute haunted house doesn't call for faux cobwebs or garish trappings, instead, it's all about candles. These glowing votives are both trendy décor staples and eerie atmosphere creators. Ahead we've rounded up eleven of the best with elegant and ghostly options from midnight-hued waxes to smokey fragrances and mysterious designs. If you have plans to throw a seance, jack-o-lantern, or costume party for the upcoming October holiday, then let these spooky-chic candles set the scene.
