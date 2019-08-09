Chic String Lights That Will Elevate Any Space

A fast, affordable, and savvy hack for enhancing ambiance: string lights. Although popular accessories inside dorm rooms, the glowing fixtures shouldn't be cast aside as unsophisticated or tacky. The easy-to-hang clusters of tiny bulbs radiate a warm glow that can transform a barren living space into the coziest (and chicest) oasis.
There are a multitude of styles that will instantly elevate the look and feel of any interior, whether dorm room or post-grad apartment. And ahead we've curated our favorites — from MCM-minimalist illuminators to elegantly glamorous bulbs and lights with etherial whimsy— so scroll on to shop.
