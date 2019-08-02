Confessions Of A Dorm Room Interior Designer

Though Thomas does try to urge the students she works with to think outside the box, there is one item that, much to her displeasure, she sees used again and again. "I'm not a hutch fan. I've never been a hutch fan," the designer tells us. "I've got a lot of girls using them this year. I think they're junk collectors and I just don't care for them. I think they bring the room down and make the room smaller, from a design standpoint. They overrule me on that, and I let them because it's their room. I just don't take pictures of them. That's where I stand to take my pictures."