15 Creative Décor Solutions For Temporary Living Spaces

Decorating a temporary living space is just as exciting a creative endeavor as it is an extremely frustrating one. Personalizing a blank canvas bedroom that we do not own makes even the most simple of home ornamentation tactics (like hanging picture frames, painting walls, or lighting candles) off-limits. Not to mention the effort spent moving heavier statement pieces into these spaces often outweighs the actual time spent living in them. In order to successfully transform temporary homes according to regulation and with flair, we need to find craftier decor solutions.
Non-anchored accents and lightweight furniture don't need to be impersonal or throwaway. Ahead we've selected items that are easily movable, safe for temporary spaces, and still full of charm. With options from vibrant stick-on wallpaper to elegant collapsible furniture, stylish storage, and other portable dual-purpose goods, making someone else's home our own has never been easier.
