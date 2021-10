Paint and Instagram will always be in cahoots. What used to be high school girls posing in front of Millennial Pink storefront walls circa 2012 has since transformed into TikTokers flaunting OOTDs in their decked-out bedrooms and influencers snapping mirror pics in their luxury apartments. Since we were stuck at home for much of 2020, IG baddies couldn't just book it to brunch to snap a shot of their new baguette bag . Instead, influencers had to get creative within the great indoors. Add that to the growing exhaustion with the stark farmhouse modern aesthetic, and suddenly house paint is Instagram's new hottest accessory.Another reason we all want sage green walls these days? Savvy brands are leveraging social media know-how to sell paint to eager Millennial and Gen Z DIYers. Backdrop , the virtual one-stop-paint shop founded in 2018 by married couple Natalie and Caleb Ebel , is likely responsible for some of your favorite influencers' freshly painted apartments. We recently spoke with Natalie Ebel about her booming business and got the full scoop on what's trending for 2021 and beyond. Read on and prepare to be inspired by the flurry of calming hues, vibrant pops of color, and innovative, easy ways to revitalize your space.