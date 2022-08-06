Joy personified — aka, actress, vegan, and social media star Tabitha Brown — is growing her beloved Target collection. First came a line of dazzling and vibrant swimsuits back in June, now comes some mood-boosting decor perfect for the transition into fall. Although we fell in love with Brown through her engaging cooking videos, don't expect cookware. Instead, prepare for Brown-approved stationery, office organization essentials, wall décor and accents, furniture, giftables, and pet items available at Target starting today. And, just like with her clothes collab, you can expect bright, eye-popping colors with lots of personality.
You can score this new, sparkly home decor online and in-store but only while supplies last. IFYKYK, Brown's loyal fanbase is not one to underestimate. Whether it's the chic ceramic candles, stylish avocado mugs, or the show-stopping dining chairs, we predict many items will fly off the shelves — faster than we can say Brown's famous catchphrase "like so, like that." Take a look at some must-see items from this highly-anticipated launch ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.