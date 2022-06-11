Target’s New Tabitha Brown Collection Is In Stores Now

Tabitha Brown is one of the internet’s favorite mother figures. She rose to popularity delivering good vibes and even better vegan dishes in her now-iconic soothing voice. Ever since her beaming smile popped up on our feeds, we’ve been eagerly tuning into what she’s got going on. Now Brown has partnered with Target in an ongoing collaboration: Tabitha Brown for Target. The first of four installments is out today, and it's full of vibrant flowy dresses and colorful bathing suits.
If you've been dying to update your wardrobe for the quickly rising temperatures, here's your chance. The bold hues are splashed across vacation-ready pieces that are all available in sizes XXS-4XL. Shop Brown's beautifully designed pieces ahead.
