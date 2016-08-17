This Dorm Room Is So Fancy It's Borderline Absurd

A dorm room can be a pretty depressing place. The concrete block walls, ultra-thin mattresses, and lack of natural light can almost make them feel like jail cells. To combat that grimness, many students try to decorate their rooms in a cheerful, personal way, which for most means tacking up a poster of their favorite band and calling it a day. But two first-year students from The University of Mississippi took dorm decorating to a level of luxury we’ve never seen.
Lindy Goodson and Abby Bozeman met on social media back in December after both committed to attend Ole Miss this fall. The two hit it off, agreed to room together, and immediately started planning their dorm room decor. According to BuzzFeed News, since the young women lived in two different states, they had to do all the planning long distance. They had never even met in person before moving in this week.
Despite the students having to coordinate designs from different parts of the country, the room really came together. Actually, that's an understatement; the end result of their decorating efforts is a room fit for a queen. The girls told BuzzFeed News this is actually not out of the ordinary at Ole Miss. Goodson said, “Everybody decorates their dorm. It’s really competitive. So I was like, we definitely have to make ours look good. A lot of them here are done up.” The two young women surely achieved their goal. This may be the most "done up" dorm we've ever seen. (PopSugar)
