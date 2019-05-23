Do These 8 Things As Soon As You Move Into A New Place

According to Young, many planned neighborhoods have homeowners associations (known as HOAs) and/or covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CCRs), so if you've just moved into an area like that, it's vital that you familiarize yourself with those contracts. "If you live in an HOA, a CCR may dictate how you maintain it, such as how long your lawn can be, where you can park, what color you can paint your house, and even what breed of dog you can have. Find out if you have a CCR and read it in detail. Violating one can result in fines — or even lawsuits." If you don't follow the CCR, even accidentally, it could cost you those neighbor friends you worked so hard to build relationships with, so take this one seriously!