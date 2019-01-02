Skip navigation!
10 Questions To Ask When Moving Away From College
by
Olivia Harrison
Holiday
Holiday
The 10 Best Board Games For Surviving The January Doldrums
Elizabeth Buxton
Jan 2, 2019
Shopping
Everything You Need To Master The Most Confusing Dress Code
Alyssa Coscarelli
Oct 18, 2018
Money Diaries
Can This Easy Money Hack Help You Avoid Overspending?
Lindsey Stanberry
Sep 20, 2018
Home
How To End Passive-Aggressive Laundry Fights — According To An Ex...
Let's talk about laundry: No matter your wash-and-dry situation, getting it done is a pain in the ass. Simply trying to reload on clean underwear for the
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
6 Undies Every Woman Should Own & Why
One of the first things we do in the morning (after hitting snooze on our alarm for the fifth and final time) is put on a fresh pair of underwear. It's
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Mango's Fall Arrivals Are Like An Affordable Workwear Starte...
We're used to fawning over the new arrivals that pop in for fall. Often coming in during a brutal August heat wave, eyeing chunky knits and plaid skirts
by
Ray Lowe
Home
Everything You Need In Your First Grown-Up Apartment
The desire to create a cozy environment for nesting is one of the most telltale signs that you've officially become an adult. Sure, your college bedding
by
Venus Wong
Work & Money
The Reason Millennials Can't Wait To Spend Their Tax Refund ...
It's no surprise that most people are excited about all the new possibilities another year can bring. For millennials, however, the first few months of
by
Brianna Arps
Home
How To Set An Instagram-Worthy Dinner Table
So you've decided to throw a dinner party. Congrats! Treating your friends to a homemade meal is a pretty major adulting milestone. Besides good food and
by
Venus Wong
Money Diaries
A Week In Calgary, Alberta, On A $48,222 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Fashion
4 Items That'll Help You Get Your Suitcase Zipped
If there was a contest for the world's worst packer, I'm confident I'd rank pretty high near the top. At some point, I gave up even trying to get my
by
Ray Lowe
Food & Drinks
Apparently There's A Very Specific Way To Eat Pringles & We ...
We've been munching on Pringles ever since our parents packed them in our lunch boxes. And, even now that we're grown adults — kind of — we still
by
Olivia Harrison
Gadget Or Gimmick
Gadget Or Gimmick: Triple-Tier Cooling Rack
Cooling racks: who needs them? You do, and let me explain why. Cooling racks are a secret kitchen ninja. Ostensibly to help you cool down your baked
by
Marshall Bright
Food & Drinks
5 Easy Ways To Hack & (Successfully) Crack A Coconut
Are you crazy for coconuts? We are. And in our coco-nutty opinions, the idea of ringing in spring with a freshly cracked, whole, cool coconut sounds
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Diet & Nutrition
Why Your Sugary Breakfast Isn't "Bad"
We don't do diets. But we still love to eat — and we want to eat well. In her column, How To Eat, Refinery29's favorite intuitive eating coach Christy
by
Christy Harrison,...
Work & Money
The Job Offer Mistake EVERYONE Makes
There are few sweeter words than, “We’d love to bring you onboard.” Even if you haven’t been actively looking for a new gig, knowing another
by
Anna Davies
Work & Money
The Secret Spending Habits We'll Only Share Anonymously
The credit card is a pretty handy invention. It speeds up transactions, reduces your need to constantly be on the hunt for an ATM, and is a hell of a lot
by
Marshall Bright
Work & Money
9 Ways You're Losing Money Without Even Realizing It
The hackneyed phrase “Money doesn’t grow on trees” is about as annoying as “Live and learn.” But unfortunately, these have become cliches
by
Priya Malani
Tech
10 iPhone Cases For The Lady Boss In Your Life
It's time to celebrate being a boss. Last week, Hillary Clinton made history by becoming the first female presidential nominee for a major party. Women
by
Christina Bonnington
Travel
Airplane Etiquette Rules Every 20-Something Should Know
We have a love-hate relationship with air travel. After all, it allows us to traverse long distances in a short period of time, making weekend trips
by
Marshall Bright
Living
6 Faux Pas Wedding Guests Make — Without Even Realizing It
There are many dos and don'ts of being a model wedding guest. Some of them you're probably familiar with — don't wear white! — but others are far more
by
Justine Goodman
Tech
Here's How To Handle Any (& Every) Kind Of iPhone Mishap
It happens in slow motion. Your phone is sitting there, calmly, quietly, on the table. You take a sip of your pale ale, when suddenly, the firm pint glass
by
Christina Bonnington
Movies
30 Comedies Every Woman Needs To See Before Turning 30
First of all, if you’re here to find a list of movies like Airplane, This Is Spinal Tap, Caddyshack, Office Space, or Ghostbusters, you’ve come to the
by
Lauren Le Vine
How To Adult
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Making Your Phone Last Another Year
Sure, it'd be nice if your phone was a trendy rose gold color. It would also be handy if you could unlock it using just a fingerprint. But, all in all,
by
Christina Bonnington
