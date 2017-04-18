We've been munching on Pringles ever since our parents packed them in our lunch boxes. And, even now that we're grown adults — kind of — we still tend to eat them the exact same way we always did. We take two Pringles, position them to look like a duck bill, and place them in our mouths. Don't act like you don't do the same. It's just too tempting not to. After some giggles — even though we've done this hundreds of times over the course of our lives — we open our mouths wide and let the duck bill slide on in. Of course, after pretending to quack a few times in a single sitting, we lose patience and eventually just start popping the Pringles straight in our mouths until the tube is empty. It's the way we've always eaten them, but it turns out that's not the way Pringles were meant to be enjoyed. Go figure.