It's still a little early to file your taxes yet. While the IRS hasn't announced an official start date to receive 2017 returns, most people begin the process at the end of January, and it takes around three weeks to get a refund (that is, unless you owe the government). Yet with the PATH Act delaying refunds for both EITC (earned income tax credit) and ACTC (additional child tax credit) filers until mid-February, some millennials may need to consider an alternative money source if they need to pay down bills more quickly.