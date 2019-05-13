What To Keep & What To Toss When You Move Out Of Your College Dorm

Perhaps the most vital question that college graduates should ask themselves when packing up smaller items from their dorm rooms is "Will I ever use this again?" This is an important one because you've likely got a lot of books and papers that won't be of much use to you now that you're no longer in school. "I made the mistake of taking my law school textbooks from state to state," Wezke admits. "My husband and I moved 10 times in 11 years, and my law school textbooks moved from California to Illinois and then, I think, to Tennessee. It took a few moves to realize I would never again open up my Rules for Civil Procedure. So those are items I wish I had tossed earlier."