Grad-gifts are not one-size-fits-all — because not all graduations are exclusive to white dress-wearing teens on the hunt for plastic bath caddies and matching bedding. These momentous occasions occur throughout all different stages of adolescence and adulthood, making gift-shopping for them a more complex endeavor. If figuring out what to buy your 18-year-old sister, 21-year-old cousin, or 30-something SO to reward their respective convocations has you stumped, we're here to help.
The curated gift guide ahead runs the graduate-gamut of high school to college, MBA, and beyond with 21 unique presents that feel fresh and fitting for any type of commencement. It's time to trade in the tired laundry bag idea for a multi-use travel pack. And that monogrammed towel set? Go for a super plush robe instead. Scroll on to get a little graduation gifting inspiration — from personalized working-girl totes to mindful meditation subscriptions, virtual master-classes (taught by the likes of Usher and Gordon Ramsay), stylish watches, affectionate jewelry, and more.
