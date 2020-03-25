I find this film strangely comforting, in the same way maybe Titanic or The Impossible makes you relieved to be safe at home, rooting for anyone facing down the catastrophe and making it through, no matter how dark it gets. But these days, there is no “out there” or “in here.” It’s all of us, every day, in this strange new world, together. These past few weeks have been difficult for everyone. For most of us, it’s radically altered our routines and relationships. For others, it has been financially devastating, life-threatening, or fatal. The emergence of COVID-19 has tipped our worlds on end, upturning our lives in ways we didn’t believe were possible in our lifetime.